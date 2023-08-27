Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 27- September 2, 2023 predicts twists and turns

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, fasten Your Seat Belts for a Wild Ride!

This week, you will experience a whirlwind of energy as you embark on a roller coaster of emotions. Be ready to buckle up as this ride may not be for the faint of heart. The universe has a lot in store for you, and you need to keep your wits about you to navigate through the twists and turns that lie ahead.

This week, you will be at the forefront of exciting new experiences. With the cosmic energy guiding you, you will find that there is no obstacle that you cannot overcome. You are about to take a deep dive into your emotions, but you have the tools to come out stronger than ever before. Trust yourself, and stay focused on your goals, and nothing can stop you from reaching your dreams.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week:

Your relationships will take center stage this week as you navigate the emotional tides of love. You may experience some turbulence, but don't be afraid to take risks and explore new possibilities. Trust in the strength of your heart, and you will find that the universe is conspiring to bring you closer to your soulmate.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week:

Your work life will be full of excitement as you take on new challenges and rise to new heights. You will find yourself working with new colleagues and partners, which will help you learn new skills and broaden your perspective. Trust in your abilities, and success will follow you everywhere you go.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week:

You may experience some fluctuations in your finances this week, but don't let that discourage you. You have the skills to overcome any obstacle and achieve financial prosperity. Keep a sharp eye on your expenses, and don't be afraid to take risks when it comes to investing in your future.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health and well-being will be in the spotlight this week, and you need to take care of yourself. You may feel more anxious or stressed than usual, but try to channel that energy into positive actions such as exercising or meditation. Don't be afraid to seek help or support from loved ones if you need it. Remember that self-care is not selfish; it is necessary for your overall well-being.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

