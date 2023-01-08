Weekly Horoscope Leo, 8-15 January 2023: A career change

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos need to keep their cool this week. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, the coming week may turn out well for you professionally. If you carefully consider paperwork, you may find that you can work more quickly and efficiently. Leos can find solutions to family issues more quickly if they take a constructive and innovative approach. Before making any promises in business, it's important to tune into your gut instinct. The possibility of recouping a frozen investment also exists. Your health is probably going to stay in check. Yoga, an exercise routine, or even just a weekly gym visit of an hour can be effective alternatives to traditional exercise. House or room rentals are a great way to supplement your income and even increase it. A trip to a faraway land can be thrilling with the right companions. Your misgivings, however, will prevent you from fully trusting your travel companion. Luck in love is not on your side this week, so think things over before proposing.

Leo Finance This Week

Successive business decisions will soon begin to yield positive financial results. Leo natives need to put in a lot of mental effort and make many plans to keep their finances under control. Some payments may arrive later than expected.

Leo Family This Week

The household's financial situation will improve, and the family's reputation will rise. There's a chance this will make the senior family members happy. The kid in the family might come to you for guidance on domestic matters. Try to maintain a level head when giving suggestions.

Leo Career This Week

You can strategically prepare for a career change and then act on your decision. In addition, you can reap the rewards of previously unrealized work. There is a good chance that Leos will revamp their old but effective plans.

Leo Health This Week

Increase the quantum of natural remedies to boost your immune system. Try traditional recipes featuring nuts and seeds to boost your defences, or use natural herbs to improve wellness.

Leo Love Life This Week

Your relationship with your partner may be severely strained this week due to interference from a relative. If you're unattached, you could pursue a relationship with someone special. Be realistic, Leo natives. Avoid talking about your personal relationships with people you just met.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

