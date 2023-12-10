Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts financial hiccups

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love resolving the mystery of life

Experience some fabulous moments in the relationship this week. Settle the official disagreements smartly. Financial troubles exist while health is cool this week.

Troubleshoot relationship issues to strengthen the love bonding with the partner. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Utilize them wisely. Minor financial issues demand smart handling of wealth this week. However, you will be good in health.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your lover will be sensitive and may also misunderstand a few expressions or opinions. This can cause trouble in the love life. Be smart to recognize where to draw the line. The female Leos who had issues in their love life will also get the support of parents. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Handle every love-related problem with a positive attitude and you will see the difference.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

You will see success in the office life. Be productive as new responsibilities will come in. You may need to travel for job reasons and your communication will also benefit at negotiations with clients. Some bankers and accountants will receive a hike in salary. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while spending money on luxury needs. It is crucial to save for a rainy day. However, you will have the wealth to repair the home or to buy electronic appliances. Some Leos who are keen to try their luck in the stock market can take the guidance of a financial expert. Businessmen will also see funds through foreign clients.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy this week by following a balanced diet. Keep the official worries under wraps when you enter the home and spend more time with the family. This will help you have control over emotional issues. Senior natives must do a health test and should consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy. While you need to quit smoking and alcohol, make exercise a part of the routine.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

