Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts major assignments

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are smart learner

This week, the love life is intact. Professionally you are good and financially fortunate. You are also healthy, free from major medical issues. Read more

Be careful to avoid egos in the love life. Settle the professional disputes to handle all major assignments. Your wealth will grow and health will also be good.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure you spend quality time with your lover and also appreciate the efforts in both your personal and professional life. Be sensitive to the demands of the lover and also find time to sit together. You may have a romantic staycation or vacation this week. Some Leos will get the support of parents and marriage is also cards. This week is also good to tie the knot or to even get conceived. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Consider being innovative at team meetings. Do not be apprehensive in giving opinions and some ‘out-of-the-box’ suggestions can be really worthy. This will work to your benefit. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. Please do not get into fights and arguments. Those who are into healthcare, IT, and animation will see opportunities to relocate to a foreign destination.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will exist in the life this week. Some good returns from previous investments will make you prosperous. This is a good time to do luxury shopping as well as buying a car. Those who want to invest in real estate can also consider buying a new property. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions. The guidance from a financial expert will also help you make smart investment decisions in speculative business.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy and no major medical issue will happen this week. However, minor viral issues such as sore throat, coughing, headache, and body pain will be there which may not be serious. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

