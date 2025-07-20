Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 20-26, 2025: Professional success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 04:17 am IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope: Be sensitive towards the feelings of the lover.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options ready to strike

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensitive towards the feelings of the lover. Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. No serious financial issues will exist. Minor health issues exist.

Troubleshoot minor love issues before they go out of control. Your commitment and discipline ensure professional success. No monetary issue will come up this week. However, your health can give you a tough time.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will be productive and you will also succeed in settling issues of the past. You both should shower affection on each other and must also encourage each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some long-distance love affairs may not work out. You should have proper communication which will resolve most issues that exist. Females can expect the week to be perfect to get the support of parents.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. Students aspiring to move abroad for higher studies can expect good news. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts with clients that will also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth may come from different sources and you will be in a condition to renovate the home or buy a new one. Go ahead with the plan to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You will also settle a monetary dispute with a friend or relative. Females will buy jewelry while seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among the children. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. There can be issues associated with eyes and some females will also complain about gynecological issues. Children may develop urinary infections this week. Seniors who are traveling should be careful while boarding a train or bus. You may also have minor fever or digestion issues and it is also good to avoid outside food.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 20-26, 2025: Professional success
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On