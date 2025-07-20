Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 20-26, 2025: Professional success

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options ready to strike Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensitive towards the feelings of the lover. Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. No serious financial issues will exist. Minor health issues exist.

Troubleshoot minor love issues before they go out of control. Your commitment and discipline ensure professional success. No monetary issue will come up this week. However, your health can give you a tough time.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will be productive and you will also succeed in settling issues of the past. You both should shower affection on each other and must also encourage each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some long-distance love affairs may not work out. You should have proper communication which will resolve most issues that exist. Females can expect the week to be perfect to get the support of parents.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. Students aspiring to move abroad for higher studies can expect good news. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts with clients that will also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth may come from different sources and you will be in a condition to renovate the home or buy a new one. Go ahead with the plan to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You will also settle a monetary dispute with a friend or relative. Females will buy jewelry while seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among the children. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. There can be issues associated with eyes and some females will also complain about gynecological issues. Children may develop urinary infections this week. Seniors who are traveling should be careful while boarding a train or bus. You may also have minor fever or digestion issues and it is also good to avoid outside food.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

