Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 02- June 08, 2024 predicts delightful romance

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, A Bright, Productive Week Ahead Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 02- June 08, 2024. Unexpected but welcome developments in your personal life may shift your perspective.

This week promises progress in personal growth and professional realms. Expect surprising developments in relationships and a boost in your career trajectory.

Leos will find this week brings both opportunities and challenges. The alignment of planets fosters a climate of creativity and productivity, particularly in career aspects. Unexpected but welcome developments in your personal life may shift your perspective. Embrace the changes with an open heart, and don't shy away from taking bold steps. Balance is key.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

Romance takes a delightful turn as the stars favor meaningful connections. Single Leos might stumble upon intriguing prospects in the least expected places. Those in relationships will find deeper bonds forming through shared experiences. It's a perfect time to communicate your desires and listen to your partner's dreams.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

Your professional life is poised for significant momentum. A project that has been stagnating could suddenly receive the green light, or an idea you’ve pitched impresses the right people, catapulting you into the spotlight. Leadership opportunities emerge, highlighting your abilities and potential. While accolades may come your way, stay grounded and focused.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial prospects look bright, with a chance for unexpected gains. An investment might pay off, or a forgotten venture could show promise. However, caution is advised against spontaneous spending, especially on luxuries. Budgeting is your friend this week. It’s an opportune time to reassess your financial goals and explore new avenues for income.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

This week places a strong emphasis on mental and physical well-being. Incorporate relaxation techniques into your routine to combat any stress-related challenges. Exercise, especially activities that you enjoy, can boost your mood and energy levels significantly. Dietary choices play a crucial role; consider nourishing your body with foods that enhance vitality.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)