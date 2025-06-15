Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi
Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 15-21, 2025 predicts new beginnings await

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 15, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope from June 15-21, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Your natural energy is strong but calm this week.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, shine Brighter Through Peace and Patience

This week brings calm confidence, stable emotions, and a renewed sense of purpose—stay focused and let your true light guide each step forward.

Leo Weekly Horoscope from June 15 to 21, 2025: It’s a great time to reflect, plan, and reconnect with what matters most.(Freepik)
Leo Weekly Horoscope from June 15 to 21, 2025: It’s a great time to reflect, plan, and reconnect with what matters most.(Freepik)

Leo, your natural energy is strong but calm this week. You’re likely to feel more balanced and in control, especially in relationships and work. Let things unfold naturally, and don’t try to force outcomes. It’s a great time to reflect, plan, and reconnect with what matters most.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week
You feel more settled in matters of the heart. If you're in a relationship, small moments will bring joy—like a kind word or shared laugh. If you're single, someone may surprise you by showing interest. Trust grows when you're truly yourself. Take time to listen and show care. This week supports deepening bonds, not grand gestures. Keep things simple and honest—it’s the little things that count the most now.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week
This is a week for steady effort. You’re more focused and ready to tackle tasks that once felt overwhelming. People at work may notice your leadership without you needing to show off. Stay patient and don’t rush projects—quality matters more than speed. New ideas may come while talking to others, so stay open to teamwork. Trust your process, and keep your attention on long-term success.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Your finances look steady, and smart choices now can make a big difference later. Try not to spend on things that only give short-term joy. Instead, look at the bigger picture. You may find a way to cut costs or use your money more wisely. A conversation with someone experienced might help. This week is about creating a safer, more secure future with simple, thoughtful steps.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week
You're feeling stronger overall. Your body responds well to movement and good habits. If you’ve been putting off exercise or better meals, this is the week to get back on track. Focus on balance, not perfection. Add more fresh food and stay hydrated. Calm activities like reading or walking can boost mental health. Pay attention to how your body feels—it's okay to take breaks when needed.

 

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

