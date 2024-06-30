Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts appraisal at your work
Read Leo weekly horoscope for June 30- July 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Resolve the troubles in the love life.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, go for the best opportunities this week!
Resolve the troubles in the love life. Devote more time to the job and take up new tasks that demand better results. Both health and wealth will be at your side.
Keep issues in the love affair under wraps and work to have a relationship. Handle the office pressure with confidence. Financially you are good at making crucial decisions. And your health is also intact this week.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Your love life will see minor turbulence. Keep your tone down while having arguments and ensure you don’t hurt the emotions of the partner. Spend more time together as your lover prefers that. You may plan a romantic vacation. Do not let a third person dictate things in your personal affairs. Married people should stay away from a relationship outside the marriage. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married Leo females may get conceived in the second half of the week.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Express the willingness to take up additional responsibilities that will add value to the profile. Healthcare professionals as well as lawyers will handle cases that will invite public attention. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients and this will help in future appraisal decisions.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in but it is wise to have a proper monetary plan as saving money is your priority. You may buy a property or jewelry which is an investment but do not spend on a vehicle. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters while you may also expect good returns from business. Avoid lending a big amount as you may have issues getting it back.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
You are healthy and no major illness will give you trouble. Minor infections related to the skin and throat will be there and children should be careful to not get injured while playing. Avoid adventure activities this week and also say no to both alcohol and tobacco. You should also skip both junk food and aerated drinks that will impact your health in the long run.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
