Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 12-18, 2023: Exciting opportunities ahead

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The weekly horoscope for Leos reveals some exciting opportunities ahead. Daily astrological prediction says this week, your finance may be in excellent shape, providing you with ample resources to pursue your goals. Your health may also be in very good condition, allowing you to maintain a balanced and energetic lifestyle. Your family life can be harmonious, and you can expect to enjoy some quality time with your loved ones. Your love life may be fulfilling, bringing some sweet moments with your partner. On the other hand, the professional front may not be very favourable, and you may encounter some hindrances in your career. However, your travel prospects look good, and you may be in for a relaxing time. On the property front, things look excellent, providing you with a secure and stable environment. Lastly, your academic prospects are looking very good, and you can look forward to performing well in a competitive exam. Stay positive and focused, and you will be able to overcome any challenges that come your way.

Leo Finance This Week

Money matters are looking up for you this week. Your financial planning may begin to pay off, and you will see the results in your bank account. Expect some new and exciting financial opportunities to come your way.

Leo Family This Week

Your family is a source of support and love for you. You feel close to your loved ones and are grateful for their presence. Focus on spending quality time with your family and strengthening those bonds.

Leo Career This Week

The professional front may present some challenges this week. You may feel like your hard work is going unnoticed or face some workplace obstacles. Stay focused and determined, and you'll overcome these challenges in no time. Be open to accepting help.

Leo Health This Week

You may feel great and full of energy this week. Taking care of your mental and physical health has paid off, and you'll reap the benefits soon. Keep up your healthy habits, and you'll continue to feel amazing. Try music therapy to improve your mood.

Leo Love Life This Week

Leo natives' love life might be blooming this week. You and your partner may feel connected and in sync. If you're single, don't be surprised if you meet someone new who catches your eye. Married natives may resolve differences.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

