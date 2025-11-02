Weekly Horoscope Leo, November 2-8, 2025: A small celebration at home

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bold Steps Create Bright Chances and Joy This week, your courage leads to quick wins. Speak clearly, try a new idea, and accept kind help. Stay kind and focused on goals today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Energy and confidence rise this week. New chances appear when you show real effort and honest speech. Take small risks, finish tasks, and accept friendly advice. Keep balance between work and fun. Be polite, follow simple routines, and celebrate progress with family or close friends.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your warm heart draws attention now. If single, smile and join friendly gatherings; someone kind may notice your true self. In a relationship, bring playful moments and honest praise; small surprises create happiness. Avoid prideful remarks and listen deeply. Celebrate traditions and family bonds to strengthen love. Share simple compliments and plan a short family visit or a calm evening that honors values and brings shared laughter.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

At work, your bold ideas get noticed. Try a clear plan and share it calmly with others. Take steady actions and meet deadlines; that wins trust. If asked to lead, accept with humility and ask for advice. Avoid showing off—focus on helpful results. Learn a small new skill or tool this week. Keep notes and ask polite questions; steady growth follows friendly cooperation and honest effort. Offer thanks to teammates and celebrate every small milestone.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Money flows better when you plan clearly. Make a short list of needs and small wants; avoid big spends this week. If a new offer comes, read terms and ask questions. Save a little from each small gain, even coins add up. If family asks for help, discuss openly and set limits. Keep a simple record of spending. Small steady saving builds calm and future comfort.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

This week, keep your energy steady by sleeping on time and moving gently. Try short walks, light stretches, and simple breathing. Eat healthy vegetarian meals with fruits and warm drinks. Avoid heavy screen use late and rest eyes often. If you feel stress, practice quiet prayer or short breathing breaks. Share any health worries with a family elder and follow simple steps to care for your body and calm your mind. Take sunlight when possible.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)