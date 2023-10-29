Weekly Horoscope Leo, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts new business ideas
Read Leo weekly horoscope for Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Enjoy a romantic week where your love life will be fabulous.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You stand by justice
Enjoy a romantic week where your love life will be fabulous. Official success will be there and prosperity will add value. No medical issue will trouble you.
Have a happy life where you both will enjoy marvelous moments. Work hard at the office to achieve good outputs. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, financial stability will also be there. Your health will be good.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Stay happy in your love life. Avoid arguments this week and ensure you resolve all minor disputes by talking. Be careful while discussing unpleasant things with the lover. Stick to one partner and do not stray around today. Married Aries natives should stay out of extramarital affairs as your spouse will catch you red-handed this week. Single Leos will be happy to meet someone special in the first half of the week. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may propose to receive a positive response.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
You need to plan for a creative work experience this week. Multiple opportunities will knock on your door and utilize them for a better professional career. Some interior designers, architects, mechanical engineers, web designers, lawyers, and chefs will have stiff competition. Healthcare professionals will plan to move abroad while salespersons will succeed in grabbing multiple contracts, bringing in good revenue to the organization. Be ready with innovative ideas and suggestions at meetings.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Handle wealth smartly this week. Minor financial issues will be there in the first half of the week. However, this will not impact the routine life. You may receive money from a few past investments but expenses will also be higher this week. A sibling will need financial assistance for legal issues and you cannot deny help. You may also need to spend on a family event. Some students will need to pay the tuition fee this week.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful while riding a two-wheeler this week. Some seniors will develop breathing issues and this will need medical attention. A sibling may be hospitalized. Though general health is good today, those with diabetes will need to be highly cautious about their diet.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
