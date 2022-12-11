Weekly Horoscope Libra, 11-17 December 2022 Career juggles

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives may be able to pursue their passions, which is sure to bring them joy. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, your company may expand rapidly, and you may see a rise in profits as a result. This week is a great one for growing your business. However, you can avoid any work-related issues by not being careless. It would help if you didn't take on extra work without consulting with your superiors first, as this can lead to trouble in your professional life. Older siblings may give you their unwavering support. The inability to focus can cause problems in the classroom for students. To regain their concentration, they should go play some sports. There's a chance that you and your loved ones will want to spruce up the place a bit. Some people may find the changes to be extremely fortunate. Those who put in the time to study are likely to do well on standardised tests. Putting money into real estate right now would be wise. It's possible that dealing with real estate may yield satisfactory profits. Your assets' value might skyrocket.

Libra Finance This Week

Competitors may be spying on you, so keep your business dealings and strategies under wraps. The possibilities of monetary gain are high, especially if you have connections in other countries. Libras can seal major deals.

Libra Family This Week

Some good news regarding family growth is likely to come to those who are hoping for it. They may get a visit from Stock soon. This week, you and your loved ones may celebrate a special occasion at home with full cheer and gaiety.

Libra Career This Week

This week could be a hectic one at work for Libra natives. The ability to juggle multiple tasks at once is likely to be crucial to your success at work this week. Try to relax and get your life in order. It could be a real uphill battle before you manage to get anything done. Don't rely on other people to get through life.

Libra Health This Week

If you're feeling down because of all the questions running through your head, try engaging in some spiritual practice. Put your best foot forward as the week begins. Try new things, spend time in nature or at the pool, and you never know when good vibes may start to flood your life.

Libra Love Life This Week

Those of you who are married may find that your personal problems cause friction in your relationships. Occasional fights may compromise the mental stability of married natives with their spouses.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

