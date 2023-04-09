Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 9-15, 2023 predicts a balanced work-life

Weekly astrological prediction says, connect with your inner wisdom and cultivate balance this week!

Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 9-15, 2023: This week is a time to stay focused and trust your intuition, dear Libra.

This week is a time to stay focused and trust your intuition, dear Libra. Tune into your inner guidance and exercise compassion in every situation to keep your balance. This week, the creative and balance-seeking Libra sun signs need to focus on grounding themselves. As the sky vibrates with astral intensity, Librans need to buckle down and develop a consistent and dedicated focus on their goals. A steller new moon eclipse on Tuesday emphasizes the importance of trusting your inner wisdom, as well as exercising compassion in every situation.

﻿Libra Love Horoscope:

﻿This week is the time to set your boundaries and find joy within yourself. Those in relationships can cultivate balance and deeper connection with honest conversations and loving moments of closeness. Singles should take time to themselves to prioritize their goals and reconnect with their hearts. With careful thought to both personal growth and positive relationships, Libras have the potential to have an exciting and rewarding week.

Libra Career Horoscope:

With an astral boost of creativity, Librans should pay special attention to manifesting their big-picture ideas this week. Career opportunities will require staying focused on short-term projects as well. Maintaining positive outlooks and partnerships can propel professional progress this week. Analyze the situation in order to understand how it will positively impact your future goals, then proceed to act on it.

Libra Money Horoscope:

Librans will be faced with some budgeting and cash flow decisions this week. With some patience and savvy solutions, progress can be made in this department. Meanwhile, remain frugal with luxury items to make the most of your finances. The longer term outcome is what should be the main focus here.

Libra Health Horoscope:

Mindfulness should be your primary practice this week. Regular mediation, mindful eating and adequate exercise will provide some energetic balance in stressful moments. Additionally, treat yourself to a soothing bath or yoga class this week to cultivate a healthy mindset. Doing this can not only strengthen physical health, but can bring in moments of relaxation and serenity.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

