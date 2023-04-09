Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 9-15, 2023 predicts a balanced work-life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 09, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra Weekly horoscope for April 9-15, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week is the time to set your boundaries and find joy within yourself.

This week is a time to stay focused and trust your intuition, dear Libra. Tune into your inner guidance and exercise compassion in every situation to keep your balance. This week, the creative and balance-seeking Libra sun signs need to focus on grounding themselves. As the sky vibrates with astral intensity, Librans need to buckle down and develop a consistent and dedicated focus on their goals. A steller new moon eclipse on Tuesday emphasizes the importance of trusting your inner wisdom, as well as exercising compassion in every situation.

﻿Libra Love Horoscope:

﻿This week is the time to set your boundaries and find joy within yourself. Those in relationships can cultivate balance and deeper connection with honest conversations and loving moments of closeness. Singles should take time to themselves to prioritize their goals and reconnect with their hearts. With careful thought to both personal growth and positive relationships, Libras have the potential to have an exciting and rewarding week.

Libra Career Horoscope:

With an astral boost of creativity, Librans should pay special attention to manifesting their big-picture ideas this week. Career opportunities will require staying focused on short-term projects as well. Maintaining positive outlooks and partnerships can propel professional progress this week. Analyze the situation in order to understand how it will positively impact your future goals, then proceed to act on it.

Libra Money Horoscope:

Librans will be faced with some budgeting and cash flow decisions this week. With some patience and savvy solutions, progress can be made in this department. Meanwhile, remain frugal with luxury items to make the most of your finances. The longer term outcome is what should be the main focus here.

Libra Health Horoscope:

Mindfulness should be your primary practice this week. Regular mediation, mindful eating and adequate exercise will provide some energetic balance in stressful moments. Additionally, treat yourself to a soothing bath or yoga class this week to cultivate a healthy mindset. Doing this can not only strengthen physical health, but can bring in moments of relaxation and serenity.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

