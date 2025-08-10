Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 10-16, 2025: Professional success will embrace you

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, every problem is an opportunity for you A happy love life backed by professional success will make your week. Ensure you settle the financial issues carefully, and your health is also positive this week. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You may be happy to know that your love relationship will be intact this week, and professional success will embrace you. The prosperity will help you buy a home or vehicle.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure you spare time for your lover and keep the relationship free from turbulence. Handle every love-related problem with a positive attitude, and you will see the difference. Some love affairs will see clashes over trivial matters, and the last stretch of the week is good to resolve every issue. Your love affair will get the approval of the parents, and you may also consider marriage this week. Single natives may also find opportunities to express their feelings to their crush. Some married natives may also conceive this week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Minor challenges will be there at work, and it is crucial you make the right decisions. Ensure your rapport with the management is straight and clean. This will help settle minor issues, including those of performance. You should be ready to take up new tasks, and some new responsibilities will also demand traveling. There can be occasions when you may lose your temper at the workplace, but this needs to be controlled.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Keep the financial life intact. Maintain a balanced flow of wealth, and this also requires you to spend a minimal amount on luxury items. You may renovate the home or invest in the stock market, but ensure you handle everything smartly. You may also settle a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Businesses trying to raise funds for trade expansions will be happy this week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will impact you. However, it is good to be careful about one's lifestyle. You may wake up early and ensure that your body gets proper exercise. Skin and ear infections will be common this week. Some natives may develop oral health issues. But these won’t be serious. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart