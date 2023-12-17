Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts a romantic vacation
Read Libra weekly horoscope for Dec 17-23, 2023 to know your Weekly astrological predictions.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You’ll leave no problem unresolved
Here are accurate weekly horoscope predictions on love, job, wealth & health. The love life along with your career is productive & you are healthy as well.
While your love relationship will be stronger, do your best at the office to obtain supreme outcomes. Minor financial issues will come up this week while your health is intact.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Be sincere in the relationship and your lover will realize this. Shower affection on the partner and also provide moral support to every endeavor of the partner. You may plan a romantic vacation even to a foreign location this week. If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by the partner can surprise you. Singles may meet the love interest, and proposals are likely to get accepted.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Professional challenges will not stop you from performing. Take up new responsibilities and prove your mettle at the workplace. The week is no good for office politics and you may also maintain amicable relations with your colleagues and seniors. Promotion and appraisal are also on the cards. Libras who plan to move abroad will also see positive changes. Students will also get admission to a foreign university this week. Entrepreneurs may also launch new ventures to have good returns in the near future.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
Minor financial issues will disturb the first half of the week. You will not be productive and this may derail your plans initially. However, life will be back on the track as the week progresses. Consider taking the help of a financial advisor. You may also make investments in mutual funds and fixed deposits. However, skip large-scale investments in stock and trade.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
You can breathe easily as your health is good this week. However, it is safe to avoid stress. Minor issues related to digestion may happen. Start practicing yoga and keep a curb on the food. You are likely to be happy and mentally peaceful. Seniors having chest pain or respiratory issues need to consult a doctor.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857