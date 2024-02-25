 Weekly Horoscope Libra, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 advises navigating love's heat | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Libra, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 advises navigating love's heat

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 25, 2024 12:25 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for Feb 25 -Mar 2,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Expect some heated conversations to spark up your love life this week.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Awakening Your Inner Voice and Balance

Weekly Horoscope Libra, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024. Opportunities to grow emotionally and career-wise will become evident as the days progress.

This week, the Libra will find a newfound strength in communicating and finding balance within their personal and professional lives. Opportunities to grow emotionally and career-wise will become evident as the days progress. The stars advise Libras to stay vigilant and keep an open mind.

Libra, your diplomatic skills will be honed and challenged this week as unexpected situations arise. You may find a more assertive voice coming forward those aids in aligning your heart and mind. Relationships may see some upheaval, but a thoughtful conversation can turn the tide positively.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Expect some heated conversations to spark up your love life this week, Libra. Your words can ignite the much-needed fire, use them wisely. Communication will play a crucial role in bridging any gaps between you and your partner. Remember, disagreements can be handled with your usual grace and charm. Those single and ready to mingle might find themselves being the center of attention. Be genuine and put forward your true self. Love awaits you this week!

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

There could be major shifts at work this week. An assertive and composed attitude will bring forth opportunities for growth and recognition. Handle any potential conflict in the workspace with your diplomatic flair. Taking a lead role on a project could be your moment to shine. Try to navigate your career map and align it with your interests and values. Your analytical mind coupled with the balance-seeking personality can take you places this week. Rise and shine, Libra!

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

The stars are guiding you to reassess your spending habits. Try to limit your expenditure and work towards saving or investing. Seek professional advice if necessary. New opportunities for financial growth might emerge. Make sure to evaluate all the pros and cons before making a major financial decision. Monetary stability is within reach, make good choices.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

Health is a significant aspect this week, Libra. Finding a balance between work, relationships, and health might seem challenging but it's not impossible. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, incorporating good dietary habits, regular workouts, and enough rest will contribute positively to your wellbeing. Pay attention to your mental health too. Some relaxation and meditation sessions will work wonders for you. Don't ignore your health while handling life's hustle, after all, it’s your real wealth.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

