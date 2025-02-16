Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 16-22, 2025 predicts a romantic week

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Discipline is your attribute Shower love on the partner and devote more time to the relationship. Your commitment will work at a job. Do not blindly invest money and consider smart handling. Libra Weekly Horoscope February 16 to 22, 2025: Expect minor issues in the first part of the week.

Your love affair will be stronger this week and your professional life will be successful. Take up safe investment options. No major health issue will hurt you this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor issues in the first part of the week. Be careful while you have heated arguments as this can lead to turbulence. Do not lose your temper and also do not insult the lover as this can even lead to a breakup. Do not let a third person come into the love affair and you must also be open in communication with the lover. Single Libras may propose to get a positive response. Married male natives must not get entangled in casual hookups that may hurt the family life.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment at work. No serious professional issues will come up. You may also take risks at work. Some tasks will be challenging but your hard work will help resolve it. This week is the right time to start new business partnerships. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients. Businessmen may also seriously consider launching a new venture this week. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities will have good news.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues may come up but the routine life will be unaffected. You may earn from a freelancing option while a few females can expect a hike in salary. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary which will impact the bank balance. This is a good time to make smart investment plans. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone as getting it back can be a tough task. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds that will help in future trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No major illness will trouble you. However, minor infections will be there. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration issues. You should also be careful about viral fever or throat infection.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)