Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 5-11, 2023: Explore new opportunities

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

This week, Libra natives should trust their gut instincts. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, some of you may explore new opportunities and strategies on the financial front. You can also expect a rise in revenue. You should reduce social commitments to devote more time to your significant other and your loved ones. Communicate freely and openly with them. You need to spend a little extra time and effort analyzing something in your romantic life. Take advantage of every opportunity to impress your superiors and earn a raise on the professional front. If you don't take advantage of this opening, you may never get the chance to move up in the company again. There is a chance that this week you and your pals will have the opportunity to take an exciting vacation. With the right offers, some of you may be one step closer to becoming a property owner. Some scholarship applicants or those planning to study abroad may have to be patient. If you have any bad habits, this week is a good time to break them.

Libra Finance This Week

A new business may seem too risky for you to invest in, but taking a closer look will convince you otherwise. Libra people won't have any trouble securing funding for a business venture. Royalties and commissions can be very lucrative sources of income.

Libra Family This Week

It is a fantastic time to plan to trip to a new and interesting place with the whole family. In particular, the kids will be thrilled. This is the week you finally convince the parents to see things from your perspective.

Libra Career This Week

It's a good idea to periodically review your work to ensure nothing has been tampered with. Engaging in office politics can be counterproductive to one's career. Postpone making certain professional decisions until more information is available.

Libra Health This Week

If you're a Libra, stay away from the smog to keep your smooth complexion. Seniors Libra natives can maintain a healthy routine and life without stress. When you exercise regularly, you reduce the risk of developing chronic health problems.

Libra Love Life This Week

It's time to take stock of your romantic partnership and figure out how to give it a fresh start. The feelings you have for a coworker may develop unexpectedly. Individuals born under the Libra zodiac sign would work hard to make a new romance last.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

