Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 02 - July 08, 2023 predicts high attraction

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Balance Your Scales and Ride the Cosmic Waves

This week, Libras will feel a sense of restlessness and adventure. Your charming personality will draw people towards you, but be cautious of spreading yourself too thin.

This week, Libras are encouraged to embrace their adventurous side and explore new opportunities. Your charismatic personality will draw people towards you, but remember to maintain your boundaries and not take on too much. Your keen sense of balance will serve you well as you navigate through the week's challenges. Stay focused and remember to take care of yourself both physically and emotionally.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, Libras will be highly attractive to potential partners. Use your charm and wit to captivate those around you, but also be discerning in your choice of company. It's important to surround yourself with positive, uplifting energy to maintain your own balance. Those in committed relationships should make an effort to prioritize quality time with their partners and maintain open communication.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

Libras should be prepared for some unexpected opportunities to come their way in their career this week. Trust your instincts and take risks, but also maintain a level of practicality in your decision making. Collaboration and teamwork will be key to your success, so seek out connections and partnerships. Remember to maintain your work-life balance and not let career consume your entire focus.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

This week, Libras may experience unexpected fluctuations in their finances. Remain calm and don't make any impulsive decisions. It's important to maintain your budget and not overspend, even if you feel the urge to treat yourself. Keep your long-term financial goals in mind and make decisions accordingly. Stay focused on your priorities and trust that the universe has a plan for your financial abundance.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

This week, Libras may feel a sense of restlessness and anxiety. It's important to prioritize self-care practices such as exercise, meditation, and quality sleep to maintain your mental and physical health. Avoid overindulging in vices and instead focus on healthy habits that bring you joy. Remember to seek balance in all areas of your life to ride the cosmic waves with ease.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

