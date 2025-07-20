Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 20-26, 2025: Luck will favour singles in love

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, swim against the tides Celebrate love this week and keep egos out of the relationship. Officially, you will do well. Do not blindly trust anyone on wealth. Health also requires care this week. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair. You may face challenges over the assignments at the workplace. Financially you are good. Your health is also good.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions go uncontrolled in the love affair. You need to be careful while making statements as some words can hurt the lover. This can also lead to turbulence. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Both you and the lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past. Single females attending an event or party will succeed in getting attention and can also expect a proposal.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your professional life productive and ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Put an end to professional disputes with coworkers. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. You should not hesitate to put forward your ideas as they will be accepted and you will become popular among the team. Those who handle the business of textiles, electronics, software, transport, food processing, and beverages will see good returns this week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Ensure you maintain a balance between both income and expense. Wealth will come in and you will resolve a monetary issue with the siblings. A friend may require financial help this week but you must be careful that you will receive it back sooner. Businessmen may clear issues with promoters which will bring funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issue will impact you this week. However, some seniors may complain about uneasiness, especially breathing-related issues. Pregnant female natives must be cautious while riding a two-wheeler. You may have viral fever, digestion issues, or sleep-related issues. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about. You should also give up junk food and aerated drinks.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

