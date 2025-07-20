Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 20-26, 2025: Luck will favour singles in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 04:23 am IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Financially, you are good.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, swim against the tides

Celebrate love this week and keep egos out of the relationship. Officially, you will do well. Do not blindly trust anyone on wealth. Health also requires care this week.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair. You may face challenges over the assignments at the workplace. Financially you are good. Your health is also good.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions go uncontrolled in the love affair. You need to be careful while making statements as some words can hurt the lover. This can also lead to turbulence. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Both you and the lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past. Single females attending an event or party will succeed in getting attention and can also expect a proposal.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your professional life productive and ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Put an end to professional disputes with coworkers. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. You should not hesitate to put forward your ideas as they will be accepted and you will become popular among the team. Those who handle the business of textiles, electronics, software, transport, food processing, and beverages will see good returns this week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Ensure you maintain a balance between both income and expense. Wealth will come in and you will resolve a monetary issue with the siblings. A friend may require financial help this week but you must be careful that you will receive it back sooner. Businessmen may clear issues with promoters which will bring funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issue will impact you this week. However, some seniors may complain about uneasiness, especially breathing-related issues. Pregnant female natives must be cautious while riding a two-wheeler. You may have viral fever, digestion issues, or sleep-related issues. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about. You should also give up junk food and aerated drinks.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 20-26, 2025: Luck will favour singles in love
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On