 Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 7-13, 2024 predicts favourable a time for students
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 7-13, 2024 predicts favourable a time for students

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 07, 2024 12:56 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for July 7-13, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your health is positive.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give surprises to others

Walk into a new relationship on a positive note. Give the best performance at work. New responsibilities will knock on your door. Your health is positive.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 7-13, 2024: Give the best performance at work.
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 7-13, 2024: Give the best performance at work.

Troubleshoot love issues and keep your lover happy. Ensure you perform brilliantly at the office. No major monetary issue will trouble you this week. Your health will also be good.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Single natives will meet someone whom they will prefer sharing their life with. Some love relationships will cause friction in the relationship with parents. However, be positive in attitude as the seniors at home will accept your decision. Avoid disputes of all sorts and also plan a romantic outside dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Married females may have issues at the house of the husband, especially with in-laws. Talk about this to the spouse immediately.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Your seniors and clients will talk highly about the performance. Some lawyers will handle crucial cases that will invite public attention. You may also see opportunities to work abroad. There can be minor ego-related issues but do not affect productivity. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Do not get into arguments with seniors and team leaders must take the entire team members along with them. Students may receive positive news from foreign universities regarding higher studies.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will stop you from buying luxury items. Wealth will come from different sources but that also will shoot up the expenditure. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. Businessmen will be successful in signing new deals that may bring in good funds. All issues associated with partnerships will be resolved.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Though you are free from serious health issues, minor ones will be common. Females will have migraines and pain in joints. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or bus. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. Some natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 7-13, 2024 predicts favourable a time for students
Story Saved
