Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 7-13, 2024 predicts favourable a time for students

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give surprises to others Walk into a new relationship on a positive note. Give the best performance at work. New responsibilities will knock on your door. Your health is positive. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 7-13, 2024: Give the best performance at work.

Troubleshoot love issues and keep your lover happy. Ensure you perform brilliantly at the office. No major monetary issue will trouble you this week. Your health will also be good.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Single natives will meet someone whom they will prefer sharing their life with. Some love relationships will cause friction in the relationship with parents. However, be positive in attitude as the seniors at home will accept your decision. Avoid disputes of all sorts and also plan a romantic outside dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Married females may have issues at the house of the husband, especially with in-laws. Talk about this to the spouse immediately.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Your seniors and clients will talk highly about the performance. Some lawyers will handle crucial cases that will invite public attention. You may also see opportunities to work abroad. There can be minor ego-related issues but do not affect productivity. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Do not get into arguments with seniors and team leaders must take the entire team members along with them. Students may receive positive news from foreign universities regarding higher studies.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will stop you from buying luxury items. Wealth will come from different sources but that also will shoot up the expenditure. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. Businessmen will be successful in signing new deals that may bring in good funds. All issues associated with partnerships will be resolved.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Though you are free from serious health issues, minor ones will be common. Females will have migraines and pain in joints. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or bus. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. Some natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)