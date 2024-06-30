Weekly Horoscope Libra, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts a successful professional life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, celebrate the life is your mantra A happy romantic life backed by a successful professional life makes your week splendid. Wealth will come in and your health will also be in good shape this week. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 30- July 6, 2024: Wealth will come in and your health will also be in good shape this week.

Avoid office gossip and instead, focus on the task at the office. Ensure you share happy moments in life and will keep your ego out of the relationship. This week is good for smart investments. No major medical issues will also come up.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You will win the heart of your crush this week and there will be fun and adventure in the relationship. Some Libras will plan a romantic holiday while your family will support the relationship. Spend more time together and share your emotions. Some married girls may get conceived this week and those who have issues with the spouse’s family need to discuss it to resolve issues amicably. Females can expect a proposal from an unexpected person including a close friend or a senior at the office.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the office pressure with confidence. Some Libras will experience discrimination in the workplace in terms of seniority. Be patient in dealings and you’ll see positive results. Some new assignments will come to you which also prove your acceptability at the workplace. Sound positive while in team meetings as this would also boost the confidence of your team members. Entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals and this will bring in more funds.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Consider safe investment options. Despite money pouring in from different sources, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. You may need money to raise funds for business or to help a needy friend. A sibling will also ask for monetary help which you cannot refuse. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Those who drive should be careful to follow all traffic rules as the horoscope also predicts a minor accident. Some seniors may have pain at joints and they should also be careful while boarding a bus or train. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu. Maintain a positive mindset and adopt yoga to keep yourself healthy.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)