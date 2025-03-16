Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 16-22, 2025 predicts a happy relationship

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your energy is unmatched Libra Weekly Horoscope, March 16 to 22, 2025: Take p new tasks at work that test your professional mettle.

Take p new tasks at work that test your professional mettle. Be positive in your love life and ensure you also meet the financial requirements this week.

Have a happy romantic relationship where you both share moments. Sit tight over the official target and meet the targets without compromising the quality. Financially you are good and no medical issue will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor turbulence in the relationship. The first part may not be positive in terms of love and it is good to avoid proposing to your crush. Some love affairs demand more communication and there will also be instances where you may feel cheated in the love affair. The second part of the week is good for deciding on marriage. Some females may conceive this week. Married Libras need to keep a distance from office romance which may have serious consequences.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Take up a new role at the workplace and you will see the changes happening around. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come in a day. Those who are in government jobs may expect a change in location.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in but it is wise to avoid lending a big amount to someone. Some Libras may see property disputes within the family. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions. Despite your passion for stock and trading, it is good to have control over investments including in speculative business. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters and will also sign new partnership deals.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issues will exist this week. But it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Frequent checkups are needed for seniors. A few Libras may suffer pain in their legs. All minor ailments will be resolved by the last day of the week. You may also consider including more proteins and vitamins in the diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

