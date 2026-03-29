Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 29-April 4, 2026: Cosmic tips for smart investments

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, discipline your mantra of success Have a productive love life where all past issues are settled. Ensure you take up new challenges at the job to meet the targets. Financial success also exists. Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week, it is good to keep the romance-related issues under the carpet. Overcome the professional challenges to stay happy. Both health and wealth will also be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week Be a patient listener in the relationship. Those who are keen to take the love affair to the next level may consider discussing it with the seniors. Plan a surprise for your lover. This will strengthen the bonding. Single females can expect a proposal, while some married natives will come across unexpected incidents that may create a ruckus in the love affair. Some married girls may get conceived and those who have issues with the spouse’s family need to discuss them to resolve issues amicably.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week Those who are juniors in a team need to be active and should not hesitate to express opinions even while at team meetings. You will see a change in role at the office. Your rapport with clients will be helpful in achieving the goals. Be cool even in tense hours at the office, and this will help you give the best results. Keep egos in the back seat while you require completing tasks that involve more than one person.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week There will be no shortage of funds this week. You may smartly consider the investments in the stock market. You may buy electronic appliances, a vehicle, or even a new house. You may also plan a vacation abroad, as the wealth now permits that. Traders will be able to expand the business to new territories, while you will also require spending for a celebration at the office or within the family.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. Children may develop oral health issues, while some females will have vision-related complaints. You should also be careful while boarding a train or bus this week. Some females will have gynecological issues. There may also be issues associated with stress, which you need to address immediately.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)