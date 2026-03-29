Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 29-April 4, 2026: Cosmic tips for smart investments

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, discipline your mantra of success
Have a productive love life where all past issues are settled. Ensure you take up new challenges at the job to meet the targets. Financial success also exists.
This week, it is good to keep the romance-related issues under the carpet. Overcome the professional challenges to stay happy. Both health and wealth will also be positive.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Be a patient listener in the relationship. Those who are keen to take the love affair to the next level may consider discussing it with the seniors. Plan a surprise for your lover. This will strengthen the bonding. Single females can expect a proposal, while some married natives will come across unexpected incidents that may create a ruckus in the love affair. Some married girls may get conceived and those who have issues with the spouse’s family need to discuss them to resolve issues amicably.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Those who are juniors in a team need to be active and should not hesitate to express opinions even while at team meetings. You will see a change in role at the office. Your rapport with clients will be helpful in achieving the goals. Be cool even in tense hours at the office, and this will help you give the best results. Keep egos in the back seat while you require completing tasks that involve more than one person.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
There will be no shortage of funds this week. You may smartly consider the investments in the stock market. You may buy electronic appliances, a vehicle, or even a new house. You may also plan a vacation abroad, as the wealth now permits that. Traders will be able to expand the business to new territories, while you will also require spending for a celebration at the office or within the family.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. Children may develop oral health issues, while some females will have vision-related complaints. You should also be careful while boarding a train or bus this week. Some females will have gynecological issues. There may also be issues associated with stress, which you need to address immediately.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More