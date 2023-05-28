Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 28- June 2, 2023 predicts profitable week

Weekly horoscope prediction says, balancing your scales for a bright future.

﻿This week, you will be highly focused on finding balance in your life, both personally and professionally. You may feel torn between conflicting priorities, but don't worry, Libra, as the universe will guide you towards harmony and alignment.

﻿This week, Libras will be focused on finding balance in their lives. Whether it's in their personal relationships, their career, or their finances, Libras will be striving for harmony and alignment. With the universe on their side, Libras can trust that they will find the right path forward. This is a time for letting go of fear and doubt, and taking charge of one's destiny with confidence.

﻿Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, Libras will be feeling more in sync with their partners this week. Communication will flow more easily, and there will be a deeper sense of understanding and empathy. For single Libras, this is a good time to put themselves out there and meet new people. With Venus in their favor, romance is on the horizon.

﻿Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

In the workplace, Libras may feel a sense of frustration or dissatisfaction. It's important to take a step back and reassess their goals and priorities. Are they truly aligned with their values and passions? If not, it may be time to make some changes. Libras should trust their instincts and not be afraid to take risks.

﻿Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

This is a good time for Libras to focus on their finances. They may need to make some tough choices, but in the long run, these decisions will lead to financial stability and security. With careful planning and budgeting, Libras can achieve their financial goals.

﻿Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

In terms of health, Libras need to prioritize self-care and stress management. They may be feeling overwhelmed or anxious, but with mindfulness practices like yoga or meditation, they can find peace and relaxation. It's also important to listen to their bodies and give themselves the rest they need. With a focus on self-care, Libras can maintain their physical and mental health.﻿

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

