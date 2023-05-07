Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 7-13 , 2023 predicts unexpected luck and abundance

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, get ready for a lucky week of cosmic surprises, Librans!

This week the stars align in your favor and the universe gifts you the energy of surprise and fortune. A successful endeavor and interesting opportunities lay in the offing; now’s the time to tap into it!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿This week will bring many blessings and cosmic surprises your way, dear Librans. Make sure to take advantage of them as your current influences will support success in all of your endeavors. New opportunities may open up that could further enhance your skills, boost your career and get you closer to financial gains. Health-wise, if you need to go for a routine check-up or even make dietary and lifestyle changes, now is the ideal time.

﻿

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

A feeling of peacefulness and connection can arise this week in existing relationships, especially due to the level of comfort in expressing love. Supportive and pleasant conversations between the two of you can help iron out any misunderstandings or differences of opinion. For singles, exciting opportunities might come up to expand your social circles and it could eventually lead to a committed partnership. Get creative with date ideas to woo the other!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

Good news! This is a time to expect recognition and accolades at your workplace as your projects and ideas can now be valued. But be mindful of others’ opinions of your work and any creative differences, it might make all the difference to a successful project. This week is a good time to upskill yourself, learn something new or look for further education and courses.

﻿

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

This week brings potential to enjoy financial gains from career successes or from taking risks and trying something new. In order to optimize your profits, make sure to use money and other resources prudently. Any investments can prove to be lucrative if you take a logical approach and back up the risk with valid reasoning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

Avoid overworking and opt for physical activities instead as it will help boost your energy and motivation. Try going for regular walks and morning exercises, along with healthy meals throughout the day, to further enhance the level of physical wellness. If required, you can also begin a short-term regime to flush out the toxins and re-energize your body and mind.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON