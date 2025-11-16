Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 16-22, 2025: Be prudent with this week's deadlines

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, avoid harsh statements this week You are lucky as both your personal and professional life are productive. Explore new monetary investment options. Your health will also be positive this week. Libra Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The romantic relationship will be fun-packed, and you’ll love spending time with your lover. Additional office responsibilities will prove your mettle. Additionally, you should utilise finance smartly.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

No major relationship issue is visible in the love life. Be a good listener this week and express your love without inhibitions. The last segment of the week is good to propose, and you may also introduce the lover to your family. Some natives will resolve issues with the ex-lover to get back into the old relationship. However, married natives must not do this as their marital life will be in danger.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the deadlines this week. Your commitment at work will be tested. Those who are new to an organization need to be careful not to annoy their superiors by giving opinions without asking. IT, healthcare, media, law, animation, hospitality, aviation, academic, and finance professionals will have a productive week. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade, and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, you are good this week. You are good to buy a new property or renovate the house. Consider settling a financial issue with a sibling and even clearing a bank loan. Businessmen looking for good returns will be happy, while entrepreneurs may also consider taking the business to new territories, including foreign lands. You may also consider the fortune in the stock market.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

You will be good in terms of health. Keep a watch on the lifestyle. Give up junk food this week. Instead, consume more vegetables and fruits. Hair loss, vision issues, and skin-related allergies will also be common this week. However, these won’t be serious. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages to stay healthy. While traveling far away, especially on vacation, ensure you have the medicine box within reach.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)