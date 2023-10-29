Weekly Horoscope Libra, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts strong love life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool as the life is fabulous this week Spare good time for the lover as communication is crucial to make the love life stronger. The office schedule is highly packed while financially you are good. Weekly Horoscope Libra, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023. The love horoscope predicts a strong romantic relationship this week.

Be creative when it comes to romance. There’s a lot to do in life this week. Some jobs will require you to stay overtime. Handle wealth smartly and your health will also be good this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

The love horoscope predicts a strong romantic relationship this week. The first part of the week is productive as you will meet someone special. You may propose to commence a new relationship that will change your life. Your love affair will be adventurous and fun-packed and you may also consider a vacation. Married females may get conceived while single females will have the support of their parents to take the relationship to the next level.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Your office life is highly packed this week. New assignments will come to you and ensure you meet the deadlines, even if they are tight. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases this week. Avoid office politics and ensure your focus is on the job. Managers and team leaders must avoid harsh words at the workplace and be amiable with coworkers. Stay in the good book of the management.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

This week will bring you a fortune in the form of finance. There will be prosperity as a family property will be inherited by you. Some long pending dues will be cleared and you may also settle financial disputes with friends or siblings. A few Libras will need to spare money for a celebration at home. A marriage will take place and you will need to contribute wholeheartedly. Libras can also plan a foreign tour this week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there but they won’t trouble you much. Those who have diabetes and high blood pressure should avoid taking stress. It is good to keep a constant check on the diet. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

