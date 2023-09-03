Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 3-9, 2023 advises investments

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Love and Balance shall Prevail!

This week, Libras are encouraged to strike a balance between their relationships and their personal goals. With the help of their charming nature, they will be able to navigate any obstacles that come their way and come out on top.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This week, Libras will need to utilize their diplomatic skills to navigate any conflicts in their relationships while still prioritizing their own needs and goals. With the sun and Mercury both in their house of partnerships, Libras will have an easier time communicating and compromising with their loved ones. However, they must be careful not to lose sight of their own desires and aspirations.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

With the help of their innate charm and grace, Libras will have an easy time smoothing over any conflicts in their relationships this week. The sun and Mercury both in their partnership house will allow for open communication and easy compromise. However, Libras must remember to prioritize their own needs and not let themselves be walked over by their partners. For single Libras, the full moon may bring some clarity about what they truly desire in a partner, allowing them to make necessary changes and attract their ideal match.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This week, Libras should focus on their own personal growth and career goals, rather than getting caught up in office drama. By utilizing their diplomatic skills, they will be able to navigate any conflicts and find a compromise that works for all parties involved. It’s also a good time for Libras to make financial investments and important decisions regarding their future career path.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

The full moon on Friday may bring some financial stress, but Libras can easily overcome it by staying practical and level-headed. It’s a good time to make important financial decisions and investments, as long as they are well-thought-out and strategic. Libras may also benefit from seeking out the advice of a financial advisor or mentor.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This week, Libras are encouraged to find a balance between their physical and emotional health. Taking care of both aspects of their well-being will allow for overall balance and harmony in their lives. Libras should make time for exercise and healthy eating, but also prioritize self-care activities that bring them joy and relaxation. The full moon may bring some emotional stress, but practicing mindfulness and meditation can help alleviate any negative feelings.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON