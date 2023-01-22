Weekly Horoscope Pisces, 15-21 January 2023: Hurdles on the cards this week?

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, some Pisces natives may find success with the support of their families. Having the approval and encouragement of those who care about you greatly boosts your efforts. On the other hand, professionals may face some difficulties this week. Remember to look ahead whenever you make a choice that will have long-term consequences. Clients' orders and payments may be late, but that doesn't mean they aren't paying attention. Be cautious and take your time. Potentially lucrative investment opportunities are available to business owners. The good news concerning your family's offspring will arrive early in the week if you're married. Your hopes and expectations for their academic success are likely to be realised. This week will get off to a good start because you will probably close on the purchase or sale of a home. Maybe some of you will get to go abroad and experience a lifelong dream.

Pisces Finance This Week

An unanticipated increase in costs may disrupt your serenity. Try to relax and devise a strategy to solve the problem to lessen the anxiety. Important business decisions concerning potential new revenue streams may fall on the shoulders of Aquarius natives.

Pisces Family This Week

Your kids are likely to feel better physically and emotionally this week. By the weekend, you might feel like hanging out with your pals and talking about the good old days. Seek your mother's approval before beginning a new project.

Pisces Career This Week

The rising demands on you in every area will make this week extremely busy. Therefore, it is recommended that you maintain your composure under all conditions. You must streamline your efforts to finish crucial projects on time. Maintain confidentiality when discussing money with a coworker.

Pisces Health This Week

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight and physique is facilitated by regular eating. Some people will most likely look into starting an exercise regimen. As time goes on, you may find that the health problem that has plagued you for so long begins to ease.

Pisces Love Life This Week

Those married Pisceans who have been having trouble will soon find a solution to their problems. If you and your partner take a collaborative approach, you can keep the peace at home and in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

