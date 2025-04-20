Weekly Horoscope Pisces, April 20-26, 2025 predicts trade expansions

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on ethics You must keep your romantic life engaging. Utilize the opportunities at work to obtain positive outputs Financial prosperity exists and your health is good. Pisces Weekly Horoscope from April 13-19, 2025: You must keep the romantic life engaging.

Spend more time with the lover and take steps to resolve the issues of the part. Take up new tasks at work and ensure professionalism. You will see prosperity in life along with good health.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your love affair straight and simple. Do not let tremors go beyond control. Despite the interference of a third person, you will succeed in maintaining the love affair steady. Plan a romantic vacation this week where you may take a call on the future of the love affair. You may have the support of parents in the love affair. Avoid confrontations with the family members and also take the lover in confidence while making crucial decisions. Married females must keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can lead to tremors this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Stay professional while handling crucial projects. Your discipline at work will lead to positive results. Healthcare, IT, animation, hospitality, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. Ensure you also handle crucial responsibilities without compromising on quality. Expect new responsibilities in the office. Some tasks will demand you to travel even to foreign countries. You need to focus on productivity and also keep the clients happy. Businessmen who are keen to launch a new concept can pick the second part of the week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You are financially good this week and this means you are in a position to invest in realty or gold. Go ahead with the plan to try the fortune in the stock market. Some natives will find happiness in buying a new vehicle. Those who are traveling abroad should be careful while making payments. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters which will also help you in trade expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

The general health will be good this week. However, some seniors may develop health problems associated with chest and lungs and this will need medical attention. Handle mental stress stress-related problems with care. Females having gynecological issues must consult a doctor. Some natives may develop breathing issues and seniors must be careful while walking through slippery areas.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)