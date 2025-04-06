Weekly Horoscope Pisces, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts a romantic weekend

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You excel in team playing Troubleshoot problems in the relationship and consider taking up new responsibilities at the workplace. Prosperity will be there. Health is also good. Pisces Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: Put in efforts to meet the expectations at the workplace.

You will see the relationship taking a new turn. Despite challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Continue smart investment decisions and the health will also be positive.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Consider spending more time together. You may also plan a romantic weekend where you both will engage in adventurous activities. Though your lover may poke up things, you need to diplomatically handle this. Those who are single or who recently had a breakup can also expect to meet up with someone special in the first half of the week. Married females will find the interference of family members highly irritating and this must be discussed with the spouse.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Put in efforts to meet the expectations at the workplace. You may travel this week for official purposes and new responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the week. Artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. You may also require avoiding office politics as this may impact the productivity. Some students will attend competitive examinations to clear them. Those who are attempting higher studies will have good news. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Consider buying a vehicle or house. Go ahead with a vacation plan or buy electronic gadgets for the home. You may also consider buying luxury items. Some females will have issues related to property within the family while seniors will require funds for a celebration within the family or require money for medical treatment. Businessmen should be careful about the funds and some entrepreneurs will have tax-related concerns.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You will see medical complications. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. There can also be pain in joints and sleep-related issues that need medical attention. Do not spend time with people with negative attitudes and ensure you also practice yoga and meditation. Some females may complain about skin infections.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)