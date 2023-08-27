Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 27- September 2, 2023 predicts a favourable week

Pisces – 19th February to 20th March

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, ride the Wave of Inspiration!

This week, you'll feel more in tune with your spiritual side and artistic creativity. As a Pisces, you have a knack for finding beauty in unexpected places, and this week, you'll be inspired by everything around you. Harness this creative energy to achieve your goals, both personal and professional.

This week is all about embracing your Pisces qualities: imagination, intuition, and creativity. You'll feel a surge of inspiration that will help you tap into your artistic side, whether that means painting, writing, or simply enjoying the beauty of nature. Don't let practicality hold you back – let your heart guide you towards what truly brings you joy. You may also find that your intuition is heightened this week, helping you make important decisions with ease. Remember to trust in the universe and have faith that everything is unfolding as it should.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

You may feel a deeper connection with your partner this week as your spiritual and emotional sides align. This is a great time to open up and have honest conversations about your feelings. If you're single, this is a great time to put yourself out there and meet new people. Trust your instincts when it comes to love – you may just find a soulmate.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, your creative juices will be flowing, and you'll be bursting with new ideas for your career. Use this inspiration to innovate and bring new energy to your work. Trust your intuition when it comes to big decisions, and don't be afraid to take risks. This is a great time to pursue new ventures and collaborations.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

You may experience a boost in your finances this week, but don't get too carried away. Keep your spending in check and remember to save for the future. Trust your intuition when it comes to investments – you may stumble upon a lucrative opportunity.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

You may feel a sense of peace and relaxation this week as your mind and body align. Make sure to take time for self-care and relaxation, whether that means taking a yoga class or enjoying a bubble bath. Trust your intuition when it comes to your health and listen to your body's needs. With a little TLC, you'll feel rejuvenated and ready to tackle anything that comes your way.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

