Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts no major hurdles

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Let your emotions fly Settle the troubles in the love life amicably. The official schedule will be busy & there will be prosperity. Handle all health issues to stay medically fit. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 10-16, 2023: Settle the troubles in the love life amicably.

No major hurdle will impact the love affair this week while you will also see professional growth. Prosperity in life will ensure you make smart financial investments. You are also medically fit this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Fortunate single Pisces natives will encounter someone interesting. There will be an undercurrent that may transform sooner into a relationship. It is crucial that you are serious in the relationship and also avoid outside hookups that may negatively impact the love affair. Some females may find a love affair to be toxic and may come out of it. Stay away from tantrums and always give respect and space to your partner.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Resolve all issues at the workplace. You may be a victim of personal egos and ensure you overcome this crisis with your professionalism. Ensure you show the willingness to take up new tasks and each one will be an opportunity to prove your mettle. While professionally you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad. Job seekers will be happy to know that an offer letter will come by the middle of the week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth this week. Plan to repair the house or buy jewelry. You may also go ahead with the idea of foreign travel. Consider donating wealth to charity. Businessmen will also be successful in settling all pending dues this week. Some Pisces natives will try their luck in speculative business which may bring in good returns in the future.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

While the health horoscope claims you are healthy, it is good to take precautions. Avoid driving at a high speed, especially at night. Those who have cardiac issues must be careful as a medical emergency may happen in the middle of the week. Some natives may develop skin infections or vision-related issues that may not be serious. Stay away from people with negative attitudes.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857