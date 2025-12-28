Weekly Horoscope Pisces, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: Those who aspire to grab a new job can quit this week

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Opportunities will knock on your door Recognize the potential to excel in your career and consider safe options to settle the relationship issues. Both wealth and health will also be at your side. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be diplomatic in the relationship to eschew troubles. Despite the professional challenges, you will succeed in building your career. You may prefer safe investment options, and no serious health issues will also trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

There can be tremors in the love affair this week. You must be careful while having arguments, as some statements may personally hurt the lover, which may even lead to a breakup. You should value the suggestions of your lover while making crucial decisions. The second part of the week is also good to fix the marriage. Single natives will be successful in finding new love.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You will be invited to special sessions with clients, and this demands innovative suggestions that will help you augment the profile. Overcome work-related stress through open communication with team members. Those who aspire to grab a new job can quit this week. You’ll receive interview calls and can be sure about clearing them comfortably. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients. Businessmen may also have trouble in partnerships.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will come up. This will help in resolving most monetary issues with siblings or friends. You may consider fixed deposits as the returns are assured. However, think carefully before you get into the speculative business. Some natives will also receive monetary help from their spouses. A sibling will need money, and you may assist. The second part of the week is good to buy electronic appliances and even a new vehicle.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Medically, you are good, and no major health issue will trouble you. However, some natives may require medical attention as minor infections will cause a disturbance. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Seniors will complain about chest pain or body aches. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports. You may also pick the week to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)