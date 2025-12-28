Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: Those who aspire to grab a new job can quit this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 04:12 am IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: You’ll receive interview calls and can be sure about clearing them comfortably.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Opportunities will knock on your door

Recognize the potential to excel in your career and consider safe options to settle the relationship issues. Both wealth and health will also be at your side.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be diplomatic in the relationship to eschew troubles. Despite the professional challenges, you will succeed in building your career. You may prefer safe investment options, and no serious health issues will also trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

There can be tremors in the love affair this week. You must be careful while having arguments, as some statements may personally hurt the lover, which may even lead to a breakup. You should value the suggestions of your lover while making crucial decisions. The second part of the week is also good to fix the marriage. Single natives will be successful in finding new love.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You will be invited to special sessions with clients, and this demands innovative suggestions that will help you augment the profile. Overcome work-related stress through open communication with team members. Those who aspire to grab a new job can quit this week. You’ll receive interview calls and can be sure about clearing them comfortably. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients. Businessmen may also have trouble in partnerships.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will come up. This will help in resolving most monetary issues with siblings or friends. You may consider fixed deposits as the returns are assured. However, think carefully before you get into the speculative business. Some natives will also receive monetary help from their spouses. A sibling will need money, and you may assist. The second part of the week is good to buy electronic appliances and even a new vehicle.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Medically, you are good, and no major health issue will trouble you. However, some natives may require medical attention as minor infections will cause a disturbance. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Seniors will complain about chest pain or body aches. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports. You may also pick the week to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: Those who aspire to grab a new job can quit this week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On