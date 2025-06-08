Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 8 to 14, 2025 predicts smart investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 08, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot every issue in the love life for a better future.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are on for a game

Be sincere in a relationship. Take up new roles at work that help you display professionalism.  Prosperity will permit smart investments this week.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: Prosperity will permit smart investments this week.(Freepik)
Pisces Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: Prosperity will permit smart investments this week.(Freepik)

Troubleshoot every issue in the love life for a better future. You will also be successful in meeting professional expectations.  Both wealth and health are good.  

 Pisces Love Horoscope This Week 

Handle love-related issues with a sincere attitude. Despite minor trouble in the first half of the week, the week will end with a happy note.  While some love affairs will witness minor ruckus over previous relationships, it is good to keep the relationship free from arguments. You both may prefer a vacation where a call can be made on the future of the relationship. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family, and it is also safe for male naives to stay away from extramarital affairs. 

 

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week 

Focus on productivity, and there will be opportunities to prove your diligence. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow. Those who aspire to get admission to a foreign university will have a reason to smile. Businessmen will also see opportunities to expand the trade to new areas.

 

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and you will find the week a perfect time to make crucial decisions on major investments, including in the stock market. Some natives will get money from outside sources. If you are into online business, you will see it flourishing, bringing more revenue to the coffers. Some trades will see trouble in raising funds. Take advice from financial experts when you feel financial planning is not happening as expected.

 

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You should also have a positive mindset and adopt yoga to stay healthy. It is good to start the day with exercise, and you may also give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints while females may develop skin infections. Pregnant natives must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler. 

 

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 8 to 14, 2025 predicts smart investments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On