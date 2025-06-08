Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 8 to 14, 2025 predicts smart investments

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are on for a game Be sincere in a relationship. Take up new roles at work that help you display professionalism. Prosperity will permit smart investments this week. Pisces Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: Prosperity will permit smart investments this week.(Freepik)

Troubleshoot every issue in the love life for a better future. You will also be successful in meeting professional expectations. Both wealth and health are good.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Handle love-related issues with a sincere attitude. Despite minor trouble in the first half of the week, the week will end with a happy note. While some love affairs will witness minor ruckus over previous relationships, it is good to keep the relationship free from arguments. You both may prefer a vacation where a call can be made on the future of the relationship. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family, and it is also safe for male naives to stay away from extramarital affairs.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Focus on productivity, and there will be opportunities to prove your diligence. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow. Those who aspire to get admission to a foreign university will have a reason to smile. Businessmen will also see opportunities to expand the trade to new areas.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and you will find the week a perfect time to make crucial decisions on major investments, including in the stock market. Some natives will get money from outside sources. If you are into online business, you will see it flourishing, bringing more revenue to the coffers. Some trades will see trouble in raising funds. Take advice from financial experts when you feel financial planning is not happening as expected.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You should also have a positive mindset and adopt yoga to stay healthy. It is good to start the day with exercise, and you may also give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints while females may develop skin infections. Pregnant natives must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)