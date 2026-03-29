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    Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 29-April 4, 2026: The cosmos brings new beginnings in your career

    Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch jobs this week.

    Updated on: Mar 29, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, – You love risks as they are opportunities

    Go for smart ways to stay happy in love. Look for productive moments at work. You need to handle wealth smartly this week, while your health demands attention.

    Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Be cool in the love affair and ensure you meet the professional requirements at the workplace. You are financially good. However, your health will have issues.

    Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

    Your love life will be productive this week. There are chances of you patching up with an old lover, but you need to be cautious, especially if you are married as this may impact your family life. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together. It is good to keep a watch on the words you use while having disagreements. Some love affairs may have an abrupt end, and you may also prefer coming out of the love affair if this fails to work out.

    Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

    You will see trouble in your career. A senior or coworker may try to belittle your achievements. This may mentally upset you. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch jobs this week. You may pick the first part of the week to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Students will clear examinations this week. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad.

    Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

    Prosperity permits smart financial decisions. You are good at buying electronic appliances and even planning a vacation abroad. Some females will also inherit a part of the family property this week. You can also comfortably provide financial aid to a friend. Some natives will also donate money for social causes. Businessmen may have financial issues with partners this week.

    Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

    Health may involve challenges. It is also advised not to take part in underwater activities. You may also focus on the diet and have control over your lifestyle. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Females will develop complications with their blood pressure. Children may also develop breathing issues. You should also consider skipping both tobacco and alcohol.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 29-April 4, 2026: The Cosmos Brings New Beginnings In Your Career

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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