Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 29-April 4, 2026: The cosmos brings new beginnings in your career

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, – You love risks as they are opportunities Go for smart ways to stay happy in love. Look for productive moments at work. You need to handle wealth smartly this week, while your health demands attention. Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool in the love affair and ensure you meet the professional requirements at the workplace. You are financially good. However, your health will have issues.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week Your love life will be productive this week. There are chances of you patching up with an old lover, but you need to be cautious, especially if you are married as this may impact your family life. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together. It is good to keep a watch on the words you use while having disagreements. Some love affairs may have an abrupt end, and you may also prefer coming out of the love affair if this fails to work out.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week You will see trouble in your career. A senior or coworker may try to belittle your achievements. This may mentally upset you. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch jobs this week. You may pick the first part of the week to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Students will clear examinations this week. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week Prosperity permits smart financial decisions. You are good at buying electronic appliances and even planning a vacation abroad. Some females will also inherit a part of the family property this week. You can also comfortably provide financial aid to a friend. Some natives will also donate money for social causes. Businessmen may have financial issues with partners this week.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week Health may involve challenges. It is also advised not to take part in underwater activities. You may also focus on the diet and have control over your lifestyle. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Females will develop complications with their blood pressure. Children may also develop breathing issues. You should also consider skipping both tobacco and alcohol.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)