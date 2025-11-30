Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 30- December 6, 2025: You may see prosperity knocking on the door

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be careful about the conversations Have a passionate love affair and ensure you meet every professional goal. Go for safe investment options for a safe future. Health demands your attention. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The relationship will be productive, and you both will spend more time together. Be ready to take up additional professional responsibilities. Financial stability supports smart investments, while health can be an issue.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful while having heated discussions, as your words or statements may be misunderstood by the lover, leading to a ruckus. Ensure you both value the relationship. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair. Single females will go back to their ex-lovers. There will also be support from parents, which will pave the way for marriage.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

New projects will want you to give your utmost attention and be ready to even spend overtime this week. Utilize communication to handle crucial tasks and convince the clients about them. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities. Those who are into business will have new ideas and launch them without apprehension. Students will be happy to clear competitive examinations this week. Businesspersons can consider expanding their ventures.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You will see prosperity knocking on the door. Wealth will come from different sources, and this also permits you to accomplish many long-pending desires. This week is good to buy or sell a new property. You may also donate money to charity. However, it is good to take professional advice before you make investments in stocks, trade, and speculative businesses.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Health issues may come up. You must be ready to consult a doctor. You may also skip both tobacco and alcohol to stay healthy and fit. Some females will recover from viral fever and breathing difficulties in the first part of the week. Those with lung and liver-related issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever needed. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues, but things will be settled down in a short time.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)