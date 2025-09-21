Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 21-27, 2025: Incoming wealth is predicted
Pisces Weekly Horoscope: This week love asks for gentle honesty and small kindnesses.
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, soft Intuition Guides You to New Starts
This week your feelings help you choose wisely. Spend calm time thinking, speak kindly, and try small actions that match your inner values and hopes.
Pisces will feel kind energy this week supporting gentle choices and helpful talks. Trust quiet instincts, share feelings with close people, and take small steps toward goals. Creative moments may bring solutions. Keep steady habits, ask for support when needed, and stay calm during changes.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
This week love asks for gentle honesty and small kindnesses. If you are in a relationship, share your feelings with calm words and listen to your partner’s hopes. Plan a quiet time together to cook, walk, or speak about future small steps. Single Pisces may meet someone through art, music, or kind friends.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Work this week asks for calm focus and clear steps. Take one task at a time, explain ideas simply to others, and write short lists to track progress. Colleagues respect gentle leadership and honest effort. If a change comes, ask questions and learn what is needed before deciding. Use creative talents for simple problem solving.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Your money picture this week grows clearer with small checks. Note daily spending, set a simple budget, and avoid quick promises that cost more later. If you plan a purchase, compare prices and ask older family members for advice. A steady small saving habit will help future needs. Be careful with loans and read terms fully. If extra income appears, save part and use the rest for useful household needs and keep calm careful decisions.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Health benefits from regular small habits this week. Walk gently each day, drink water, and keep meals on time with mild spices or simple veg dishes you prefer. Practice short breathing exercises to lower stress and help sleep. Avoid late nights and long screen use before bed. If soreness appears, rest the area and use warmth or gentle massage.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
