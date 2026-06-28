Weekly Horoscope Prediction, June 29 to July 5, 2026: A week of steady progress, patience, and meaningful turning points

Aries Weekly Prediction The week begins with a strong reminder to look after your health before chasing results. Work may keep you occupied with competition, unpaid dues, loans, office disagreements, or legal matters. You are likely to handle these situations well if you stay calm and work through them one step at a time. Midweek brings warmth to your personal life, with your spouse or partner helping you feel more grounded and supported. Family time can lift your mood. The weekend may test your patience as delays and mood swings affect your confidence. Staying calm and avoiding unnecessary arguments will help you finish the week on a positive note. Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Prediction The week opens on a creative and encouraging note. Education, children, creative work, and close relationships receive positive support. You may feel proud of a child's achievement, enjoy a meaningful conversation, or finally see progress in a plan that matters to you. Students benefit from following a consistent study routine, while parents may spend time thinking about a child's future. Midweek brings extra responsibilities and some physical tiredness, making it important to pace yourself. By the weekend, relationships become more fulfilling. Family harmony improves, and your home brings a comforting sense of peace.

Gemini Weekly Prediction Your attention turns toward creating greater harmony at home during the first half of the week. Family matters, your mother's well-being, property, or vehicle-related issues may require your time. Taking care of small repairs or practical responsibilities now can prevent bigger problems later. Midweek brings encouraging developments through children, education, creativity, or advisory work. Others may appreciate your ideas and guidance more than you realise. Financial opportunities may also arise through smart decisions, but avoid letting greed influence your choices. The weekend helps you complete pending tasks, although extra travel or rising expenses could leave you feeling drained.

Cancer Weekly Prediction The week begins with positive energy around friends, siblings, relatives, and social connections. Family relationships become warmer, and you may enjoy spending more time with loved ones. Midweek shifts your attention to home, your mother's health, property, or vehicle-related matters, which could temporarily affect your concentration. Expenses may increase, and concerns involving children may also require attention. As the week comes to an end, emotional balance returns. Family life feels more settled, but this is not the right time for risky investments or bold financial decisions. A patient and practical approach works best.

Leo Weekly Prediction Financial matters begin the week on a positive note. Better income, savings, or improved family finances may bring relief and greater stability at home. Midweek highlights your reputation and public image. The way you speak and interact with others leaves a lasting impression, and small acts of kindness could earn you greater respect. Siblings may offer support, even if you hesitate to ask for help. The weekend continues to favour financial stability but also brings the temptation to spend on home, family, or personal comforts. Think carefully before making major purchases or starting something new.

Virgo Weekly Prediction The week begins with a focus on health, planning, research, and deeper thinking. You may find yourself exploring new ideas, solving complex problems, or organising important work. Although obstacles could interrupt your plans, staying practical helps you move forward. Midweek brings valuable support through your spouse or a trusted partner. Their advice may help improve family harmony or financial matters. By the weekend, business plans, networking, and professional meetings become more rewarding. A useful connection could develop through a simple conversation, visit, or gathering.

Libra Weekly Prediction The first half of the week may feel mentally demanding, with expenses, mood swings, financial pressure, or overseas matters occupying your thoughts. Avoid rushing into new projects while emotions are unsettled. Midweek brings a welcome change. Your confidence, health, and productivity improve, making it easier to take control of important situations. By the weekend, your attention shifts toward family, financial stability, and creating greater peace at home. A financial improvement may also strengthen your sense of security. Gentle communication helps old tensions fade naturally.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction The week begins with encouraging progress in income, long-term goals, and support from siblings or in-laws. News involving an elder sibling may also bring happiness. Health, however, may require a little extra care. Midweek feels slower, as delays and frustration test your patience. This is not the ideal time to launch new projects or make important commitments. The final days of the week help you regain confidence and gradually restore your energy. Even if progress feels slow, steady effort continues moving you in the right direction.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction Career matters receive a strong boost at the beginning of the week. Professional growth, business progress, and support from senior figures create favourable conditions for advancement. Your reputation benefits when you stay reliable and meet your commitments. Midweek may bring gains through siblings or a new source of income. Helpful advice from younger people could also prove surprisingly valuable. By the weekend, your health deserves more attention. A busy schedule and repeated delays may leave you feeling physically and mentally exhausted. Slowing your pace helps you end the week feeling stronger.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction The week opens with support from luck, mentors, elders, or respected people. Travel, spiritual activities, or meaningful family responsibilities may bring satisfaction despite the expenses involved. Midweek strongly supports career growth. Senior colleagues or authority figures may recognise your efforts, helping work-related matters move forward more smoothly. The weekend brings encouraging developments in business, finances, and personal goals. Income may improve, children or elder siblings may bring good news, and your overall enthusiasm continues to grow.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction The week begins with extra attention on your health, confidence, and overall well-being. Delays or obstacles may test your patience, but staying calm helps you move through them more easily. Midweek brings opportunities through travel, higher learning, seminars, mentors, or spiritual guidance. Time spent with experienced people may leave you feeling inspired. The final part of the week is especially favourable for career growth, recognition, and professional progress. Support from senior figures or government-related authorities may help you move closer to an important goal.

Pisces Weekly Prediction Relationships receive a warm start this week. Marriage, partnerships, and emotional connections become stronger, while a supportive partner or capable woman may help you complete an important task. Business partnerships also become more cooperative. Midweek asks you to slow down, as health, confidence, and productivity may temporarily dip if obstacles continue to build. Rather than reacting out of frustration, taking short breaks helps you regain your balance. The week ends on a much brighter note, bringing opportunities through travel, education, spiritual guidance, or support from a mentor. Students may also feel encouraged to explore higher studies or develop new skills.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

Email: astro@astrodevam.com

Website: https://www.astrodeval.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html