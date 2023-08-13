Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 13 -19, 2023 predicts you'll achieve your dreams

Sagittarius – 22nd November to 21st December

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Shoot for the Stars, Sagittarius!

This week, Sagittarius, you're feeling bold and ready to take on new challenges. Trust your intuition and don't be afraid to take risks. The universe has some exciting opportunities in store for you.

The week ahead promises to be an exhilarating one for Sagittarius. With your adventurous spirit and a willingness to take chances, you'll be ready to embrace any challenges that come your way. Trust your instincts and believe in yourself. You have what it takes to reach for the stars and achieve your wildest dreams. This week is all about making your mark and showing the world what you're capable of.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is in the air for Sagittarius this week. If you're single, keep an eye out for someone new who could sweep you off your feet. If you're already in a relationship, expect things to heat up in the bedroom. Just be sure to communicate clearly with your partner, and don't be afraid to speak your mind.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

Your career is on the rise, Sagittarius. You have a natural talent for leadership, and this week you'll be given the chance to show it off. Don't be afraid to take charge and make bold decisions. Your colleagues will respect your confidence and vision.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial prospects are looking bright, Sagittarius. You'll be presented with some exciting opportunities to increase your income. Just be sure to think carefully before making any big investments. With a little patience and strategic planning, you'll be able to grow your wealth over time.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

This week is a great time for Sagittarius to focus on their health and well-being. Make time for exercise and self-care, and be sure to get plenty of rest. With a little TLC, you'll be feeling energized and ready to tackle whatever challenges come your way. Remember, a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, so prioritize your wellness this week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

