All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 13, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will succeed in stabilising yourself financially. Adhering to fitness plan will be beneficial. You will easily counter someone opposing your ideas at work. Taking a ride with your near and dear ones will be fun. Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. Praise awaits some on the academic front, as you excel in your field.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Aries, 13-19 August, 2023

Also Read: Love Horoscope Today

Love Focus: Closeness to the one you love will give you an immense sense of security.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Color : Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will manage to handle your finances well and save too. Health remains satisfactory and mind, cool. You are out to achieve something big in your professional sphere today. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. Risk on road is to be guarded against. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: Catering to lover will prove most satisfying on the romantic front.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Color : Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial situation, which was showing a downward trend, improves. You are likely to struggle to maintain your energy level. Those in IT or hospitality industry will find the day favourable. Someone in the family may chip in and lend a helping hand to you at work. Those travelling long distance may find the journey boring. Property matters are likely to lean favourably on your side. Good showing on the academic front is foreseen.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Gemini, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: You can be looking for someone special on the romantic front today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Color : Magenta

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. Health remains satisfactory, but aim for total fitness. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. Good news may greet you on the family front as a suitable match is found for the eligible. You can be tasked to receive someone at the airport or railway station today. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some. There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Cancer, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: A good word put in by someone is likely to help the eligible get a suitable mate.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Color : Blue

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

This is the time to rejoice as wealth comes your way from various sources. Those afflicted with lifestyle diseases need to exercise caution. Winning a lucrative contract is on the cards for some businesspersons. A peaceful domestic environment will help you unwind. You can accept someone’s invitation to spend a few days out of town. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Leo, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: A ray of hope is foreseen for those feeling dejected on the romantic front.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Color : Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

No major problem is foreseen on the financial front. Focus on health can become a priority for some. You will enjoy what you are presently doing on the professional front. Changes that you were keen on will be initiated on the home front. A chance of going on a short vacation is possible for some. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Keeping people on your right side will prove helpful in the long run.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Virgo, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your innermost feelings you’re your lover today.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A new business venture will start attracting profits. Keep health in mind in whatever you do. A recent achievement on the professional front will prove to be a feather in your cap. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned. Much fun is in store for youngsters undertaking a journey to someplace exotic. Shifting to a better residence is indicated for some. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Libra, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged!

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Color : Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam. Pending payment is likely to be received to make your bank balance healthy. Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way today. You gain fame on the social front as you take upon yourself to organise a family function. Undertaking an important trip will help make you realise your dreams.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: Love favours you on the romantic front as you receive positive signals from the one you have a crush on.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky Color : Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial front brightens, as money from various sources comes in. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food are the need of the hour for some. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front. A family gathering is likely to provide you a chance to meet everyone. You can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: Luck shines on those looking for love.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Color : Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A lion’s share is likely to come your way through inheritance. Keep a check on diet and shun junk food. You can be nominated to an important post in your official capacity. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: Love beckons you today and preparing for an outing with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Color : Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It is good to remain tightfisted, even though you earn well. Those ailing may take some more time to make a full recovery. Those entangled in red tape will be able to get their job done without much hassle. Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented. You are likely to experience a great time travelling today, especially overseas. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: Romance comes to the fore as you get a chance to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The monetary front strengthens as you receive a back payment. Health remains satisfactory, but your aim should be total fitness. You are likely to be way ahead of others on the professional front. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relations. An exciting trip planned for the future will keep you all excited. You are likely to find your focus on the academic front, despite distractions.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Pisces, 13-19 August, 2023

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen with a lover today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Color: Orange

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON