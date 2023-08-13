Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 13 -19, 2023 predicts big rewards await you

Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 13 -19, 2023 predicts big rewards await you

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 13, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for August 13-19, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The cosmos is aligned in your favor this week, Aries

Aries - 21st March to 19th April

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Blaze your Trail with Confidence!

This week is all about unleashing your fiery nature and going after what you want. Don't be afraid to take risks and step outside your comfort zone, because big rewards await you.

Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 13 -19, 2023. The cosmos is aligned in your favor this week, Aries, and you have the power to manifest your desires with ease.

The cosmos is aligned in your favor this week, Aries, and you have the power to manifest your desires with ease. Your passion and energy will be infectious, and people will be drawn to your magnetic aura. Use this energy to make bold moves in your personal and professional life, and trust that the universe has your back.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week:

You’ll be feeling especially passionate and fiery in your love life this week. Your confidence will be at an all-time high, making you irresistible to potential suitors. If you're in a committed relationship, expect things to heat up between you and your partner as you both feed off each other's energy.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week:

You'll be feeling ambitious and ready to take on the world this week, Aries. Your leadership skills will be put to the test as you take charge and make bold moves in your career. Trust your instincts and don't be afraid to speak up when you have a brilliant idea - your colleagues will respect your confidence and vision. Your hard work and determination will lead to significant progress in your career.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week:

This week is all about abundance for you, Aries. The universe is showering you with financial blessings, and it's up to you to capitalize on them. Trust your intuition when it comes to making money moves, and don't be afraid to take calculated risks. With Jupiter in your 8th house of shared resources, partnerships may be a key factor in your financial success. You need to keep a close eye on your expenses and avoid impulsive spending. Be wise and save for future financial security.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week:

Your energy levels will be high this week, making it the perfect time to try new forms of exercise and push yourself physically. Don't forget to take time for self-care and relaxation, however - your mind and body need to recharge in order to maintain your momentum. Drink plenty of water and focus on nourishing foods to keep your energy levels up. Overall, focus on self-care and well-being to maintain your energy levels.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

