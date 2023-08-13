Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 13 -19, 2023 predicts improvement in relationships

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 13 -19, 2023 predicts improvement in relationships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 13, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for August 13-19, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Aquarians are poised for a passionate and rewarding week.

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Unlock Your Potential and Thrive

This week, Aquarians are primed to unleash their potential and reach new heights in all areas of their lives. With Venus, the planet of love, and Mars, the planet of energy and drive, both in alignment, there is a palpable sense of momentum and progress.

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 13 -19, 2023. With the cosmic energies aligned in your favor, Aquarians can look forward to a highly fulfilling week.
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 13 -19, 2023. With the cosmic energies aligned in your favor, Aquarians can look forward to a highly fulfilling week.

With the cosmic energies aligned in your favor, Aquarians can look forward to a highly fulfilling week. You have the potential to shine in all areas of your life, from work to love to finances and beyond. Whether you're seeking new opportunities, looking to take your relationships to the next level, or simply hoping to improve your overall well-being, this week is all about embracing your true potential and pushing forward with confidence and enthusiasm. Trust your instincts and follow your heart, and you'll be sure to see incredible progress and success.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, Aquarians are poised for a passionate and rewarding week. Whether you're in a committed relationship or on the hunt for that special someone, the cosmic energies are aligning in your favor. With Venus in your sector of partnerships, there is a strong focus on deepening your connections and building meaningful relationships. Take this opportunity to show your loved ones just how much they mean to you, and be open to new romantic possibilities that may come your way.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

Professionally, Aquarians are set to make significant strides this week. With Mars in your sector of career and public image, there is a heightened sense of drive and ambition that will propel you forward in your work. This is a great time to take on new challenges, expand your skill set, and take on leadership roles. Your hard work and dedication will pay off, and you'll likely see tangible rewards in the form of promotions, accolades, or other professional recognition.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, Aquarians are poised to see steady progress and growth this week. With the planet of abundance, Jupiter, in your sector of income and resources, there is a strong emphasis on expanding your wealth and achieving financial stability. This is a great time to invest in long-term projects, pursue new revenue streams, or take steps to improve your overall financial well-being. Be bold and take calculated risks, and you'll see significant rewards.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Physically, mentally, and emotionally, Aquarians are set to enjoy a strong and vibrant week. With the cosmic energies in alignment, there is a heightened sense of vitality and well-being that will permeate all aspects of your life. This is a great time to prioritize self-care, whether that means committing to a regular exercise routine, focusing on healthy eating habits, or taking time to relax and unwind. Trust your intuition and listen to your body, and you'll be sure to enjoy a week of health and wellness.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

