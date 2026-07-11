Want to buy the Yamaha Aerox E? Here's your complete EMI guide

Yamaha has launched the Aerox E electric scooter in India at ₹281,600 (ex-showroom). It has been launched as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter. Also, the Yamaha Aerox E is the Japanese two-wheeler brand's second electric model in India, after the EC-06. The Aerox E has a similar design to the Aerox 155 but comes with an electric powertrain. Yamaha Aerox E comes as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter.

Yamaha AEROX-E EMI starting at just ₹3,900 / month Check Eligibility

Powering the Yamaha Aerox E is a 9.4 kW electric motor, which draws energy from a 1.5 kWh removable battery pack. The battery pack promises up to 17 km range on a single charge. The Aerox E is also claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 95.5 kmph. It comes offering three riding modes: Eco, Standard and Power, each modulating the top speed and throttle response. In addition to that, there is a power boost, giving a temporary boost in acceleration.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha Aerox E, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI that you may have to pay.