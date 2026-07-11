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    Want to buy the Yamaha Aerox E? Here's your complete EMI guide

    Yamaha Aerox E comes as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter.

    Published on: Jul 11, 2026, 06:07:11 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Yamaha has launched the Aerox E electric scooter in India at 281,600 (ex-showroom). It has been launched as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter. Also, the Yamaha Aerox E is the Japanese two-wheeler brand's second electric model in India, after the EC-06. The Aerox E has a similar design to the Aerox 155 but comes with an electric powertrain.

    Yamaha Aerox E comes as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter.
    Yamaha Aerox E comes as the all-electric iteration of the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter.
    Yamaha AEROX-E
    EMI starting at just₹3,900/month

    Powering the Yamaha Aerox E is a 9.4 kW electric motor, which draws energy from a 1.5 kWh removable battery pack. The battery pack promises up to 17 km range on a single charge. The Aerox E is also claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 95.5 kmph. It comes offering three riding modes: Eco, Standard and Power, each modulating the top speed and throttle response. In addition to that, there is a power boost, giving a temporary boost in acceleration.

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    If you are planning to buy the Yamaha Aerox E, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI that you may have to pay.

    Yamaha Aerox E: How much monthly EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

    Yamaha Aerox E: Monthly EMI calculation
    ModelPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Yamaha Aerox E 281,600 281,6009.5%24 months 12,930
    36 months 9,020

    According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable for you will be 12,930. The amount will be reduced to 9,020 if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure. However, remember that if your EMI amount is reduced, the total interest payable will be higher.

    However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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    Home/Car Bike/Want To Buy The Yamaha Aerox E? Here's Your Complete EMI Guide
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