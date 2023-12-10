Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts romantic issues ahead

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Master the art of diplomacy

Master the art of safe handling of romance issues. The professional life will be good. Prosperity permits smart investments and safe health gives relief.

You may find new love week and the proposal will receive positive feedback. Handle all professional challenges to prove the potential at the workplace. Both finance and health will give you a happy week ahead.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

You may come across troubles and mostly they will be related to egos. It is wise to keep emotions under control and avoid unpleasant discussions. Your partner will prefer you to spend more time together and this also strengthens the love affair. An office romance may bring out troubles this week as your spouse will catch you red-handed. Single Sagittarius natives will fall in love this week as the stars of romance are stronger and you may propose to get a positive response.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

No major responsibilities will keep you engaged. However, that doesn’t mean that official life is a smooth sail. There will be hiccups in the form of office politics and some co-workers may also blame you for missing a deadline. Those who are keen to switch jobs may put down the paper as a new opportunity will knock on the door in a day or two. Students appearing in competitive examinations will clear the paper without much difficulty. Not all partnerships will be good and businessmen need to be careful before they take crucial decisions.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will trouble you. However, safe and wise financial management is the need of the hour. This is crucial as some Sagittarius natives will face unexpected expenditures in the coming days. While dealing with properties and investments, maintain patience these are not daily dealings but rather lifetime opportunities and these decisions need to be taken very carefully. Some family disputes can also take place.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you consume a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. While avoiding junk food and aerated drinks is necessary, you should also give importance to daily exercise. Diabetic natives need to be careful as minor complications may arise.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

