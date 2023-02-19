Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 19-25, 2023:Tips to overcome challenges

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, the vibes of the week indicate that you'll make a good impression on those around you thanks to your optimistic outlook and self-assurance. You'll improve your prospects if you behave in a charming way and get noticed by key decision-makers. This week, Sagittarians would be wise to focus on expanding their professional knowledge and learning to function without constant supervision. They can finally pay off their debts with the money they've gained unexpectedly. Knowing you have obligations to fulfil will help you perform domestic duties effectively. The best part of this week for you will be moving into your dream house. Some people are in for a long, boring trip, so they should plan some fun activities for the car ride. In addition, you should take extra precautions to safeguard your belongings on the road, as theft is a realistic possibility. A few Sagittarians might be singled out for academic recruitment drives on college campuses. So, make a good impression.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

If you're a Sagittarius and want a stress-free week financially, you'll need to keep up appearances. This week, you would be wise to give someone a short-term loan. You will be able to take advantage of forthcoming profitable opportunities. You won't have any trouble paying back the loan.

Sagittarius Family This Week

A return to one's childish ways would undoubtedly improve family life. You may miss out on important lessons if you don't communicate and learn from your senior relatives. As such, it is imperative that you carefully organise your time.

Sagittarius Career This Week

On the job, you need to be able to think creatively to come up with new and useful solutions. You'll finally find out where you stand with the work that has been stuck, allowing you better to organise your time over the next two weeks.

Sagittarius Health This Week

A relaxing massage is a perfect way to treat yourself and wake up your senses. The health benefits of your latest plan of action may surprise you. When your mental and physical health is equally balanced, you experience a sense of complete fitness.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

This week has a good chance of reuniting you with your sweetheart. Time spent together in harmony, and tenderness is what Sagittarians need most right now. Indulging in the bliss of love would be much more pleasurable if you had a romantic partner to share it with.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

