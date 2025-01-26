Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, January 26- February 1, 2025 predicts academic growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, January 26- February 1, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. New challenges will keep you busy at the workplace.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let pressure influence your actions

Troubleshoot issues in the love affair. New challenges will keep you busy at the workplace. Utilize the wealth to purchase property or a vehicle. Health is positive.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope January 26- February 1, 2025: New challenges will keep you busy at the workplace.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope January 26- February 1, 2025: New challenges will keep you busy at the workplace.

Settle love-related issues and express emotions without inhibitions. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

No major tremor will affect or impact the relationship. But expect minor ego-related issues and ensure you overcome them tactfully. Handle every romantic issue with confidence. Minor turbulence will exist in the relationship this week but do not let it go out of control. Some relationships will see unexpected twists and be ready to embrace them. You will see changes in the marriage life and some females may get conceived by the middle of the week. You should also be careful to not let an ex-lover come back to disrupt the current relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

You are professionally successful. New responsibilities also bring in opportunities to prove your potential at the workplace. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. You must be innovative and must have new concepts ready to impress the clients. Some projects may not have expected results but you may overcome this through communication skills. Those who are attempting higher studies will have good news.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will accompany you this week. This will help you meet the long cherished dreams including buying a new vehicle or a property. You may need to have enough funds as an unexpected celebration or event may happen within the family where you may need to donate. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on your health. Seniors should avoid underwater activities. Consume a healthy diet packed with vegetables, fruits, and water. Females may develop gynecological issues by the end of the week. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Have proper sleep and also start the day with mild exercise. Consider attending yoga sessions.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
