Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 11-17, 2023 predicts rekindled love interest

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, aim High and Let the Stars Guide you, Sagittarius!

This week is all about exploring your true desires and finding ways to fulfill them. With the new moon in your sign, you will feel a sense of renewal and optimism that will drive you towards your goals.

As a Sagittarius, you are known for your adventurous and free-spirited nature. This week, you will feel even more motivated to explore new horizons and push your limits. Your positive attitude will attract new opportunities and people into your life, so don't be afraid to take chances and follow your instincts. However, be mindful of your actions and avoid impulsive decisions that may have negative consequences in the long run.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

With Venus in your communication sector, this week is an ideal time to express your feelings to your partner or potential love interest. Whether it's through heartfelt conversations or romantic gestures, your words and actions will be received with warmth and affection. If you are single, don't be afraid to put yourself out there and try something new. The universe may have a surprise in store for you.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

Your hard work and dedication will pay off this week as you see progress in your career goals. Trust in your abilities and take calculated risks to reach your targets. However, don't neglect your personal life in the process. Make time for self-care and nurture your relationships with loved ones. This will bring balance and positivity to all aspects of your life.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week:

You may see a sudden increase in your income or unexpected financial opportunities this week. However, it is important to use caution and not let greed take over. Remember to prioritize your long-term goals and resist the urge to make impulsive purchases. Save wisely and invest in yourself for a secure financial future.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

With the new moon in your sign, it's a great time to focus on your physical and mental wellbeing. Engage in activities that bring you joy and reduce stress. Try something new, like yoga or meditation, to calm your mind and rejuvenate your body. Don't forget to get enough sleep and nourish your body with healthy food choices. Remember, a healthy body leads to a healthy mind and a happy life.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

