Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, 11-17 December 2022: A fruitful week

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, there's a chance that Scorpios may have a good and fruitful week. If you keep working hard and staying dedicated, you can make your professional goals come true. Those who are currently jobless may find new opportunities by sheer chance. Issues with production facilities may require immediate attention from business leaders. You'll have come up with some creative solutions to the problems you've been facing by the weekend's end. Misunderstandings amongst family members are possible. Avoid making the situation more prominent than it already is. The bravery to take their relationship to the next level would be bestowed upon Scorpio natives. It's possible that students' results would benefit from extra effort on their part. The potential for unexpected windfalls of cash is not out of the question. Inherited wealth is another source of wealth. Stop what you're doing and take a break from life for a while. Go outside, soak up some rays, or take advantage of the weekend breaks. Take along a person who shares your outlook, Scorpios.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance This Week

Gains for Scorpio natives’ company are possible. You can seek out new opportunities for business collaboration and partnership. However, there can be some unforeseen costs that can throw off your budget. However, with your substantial savings, you should be able to weather any storm.

Scorpio Family This Week

You and your siblings may have a disagreement, which you should try to resolve amicably. It can be difficult if your loved ones don't rally around you right now. If you're married, you might have disagreements with your in-laws.

Scorpio Career This Week

Scorpio natives who are currently jobless may find openings this week that will put them back on the path to employment. You'll have plenty of opportunities to choose from if you're in the market for a new job. In terms of your current position, effectiveness is likely to be your middle name this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health This Week

This week, your spiritual leanings might not change. However, your focus on spiritual pursuits may help you think more clearly. In addition, exercising extensively in the open air with people who share similar interests would be an excellent additional source of energy and vitality.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

Those lucky enough to be in a committed relationship with their partner are likelier to feel an intense affinity for one another. Scorpio natives can make plans to advance their relationship. Those who are ready to commit to their one true love may soon hear the wedding bell.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON